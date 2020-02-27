Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda tie the knot

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda met on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada 5 and became close friends. (Photo: Pavithra B Gowda/Instagram) Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda met on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada 5 and became close friends. (Photo: Pavithra B Gowda/Instagram)

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 participants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda tied the knot in a grand ceremony on February 26. The couple met on the sets of the reality show, and became close friends.

Chandan, who went on to win the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, fell in love with Niveditha only after the show got over. The two got engaged in October 2019. The couple hosted a reception which saw many celebrities from the Kannada film fraternity, apart from close family and friends, in attendance. Kannada superstar Puneet Rajakumar also graced the occasion to bless them.

For the reception, Niveditha Shetty wore a floor-length wine coloured gown that was perfectly complemented by Chandan Shetty, who wore a matching vest along with black pants and shirt. For the wedding ceremony, the couple wore traditional Kannadiga wedding attire. While Niveditha wore an orange saree with a green blouse, Chandan sported a traditional turban along with a white veshti.

In an interview with the Times of India, Niveditha said that all her sartorial wedding choices were made by her mother. “I was with my mother while selecting dhaare saree and for the reception dress, I and Chandan met a designer. Apart from that, all sarees and jewellery designs were selected by my mother,” she said.

