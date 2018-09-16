Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma: The house knows how to screw your mind and test your psyche 

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma spoke about being a part of the house. Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma spoke about being a part of the house.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to premiere today. We will finally see contestants entering the Salman Khan hosted show. But before the madness begins, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma spoke to indianexpress.com about his expectations from the show, how to deal with controversies and Salman Khan

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q. You had a controversial stay in the Bigg Boss house. Do you think controversies help a contestant? <

I do not think so. I have been there, so I can say that. To the contestants of this season, I would only say – say no to controversies, guys. Why complicate things?

Q. What should one do and not do in the Bigg Boss house?

All I want to say to the contestants is please be wise in what you will say on the show because people out there will judge you on everything you will say. I remember Salman Khan used to say it is all about maintaining your dignity and self-respect. Bigg Boss house is a human test where you learn a lot about life and yourself. You are just on your own and figuring out the path in your own way.

Priyank Sharma has been a participant in many reality shows before. He was in Bigg Boss 11. Priyank Sharma has been a participant in many reality shows before. He was in Bigg Boss 11.

Q. What happens to a contestant’s psyche during the show?

It’s a show where you stay for three months inside the house with almost 20 people you do not know. They come with their own experiences, ethics, morals and deal life in their own way. Most of them are very strong headed people. For 105 days, they are staying together so there are going to be clashes. It becomes frustrating. Also, time and again, you need to prove yourself every week with tasks. You are responsible for taking decisions and when you are a captain, the responsibilities increase. So of course, there is pressure. And the makers know how to test your psyche. They know how to screw your mind one way or the other.

Q. What do you expect from this season?

They always surprise you. So, no point of having any expectations.

Bigg Boss is one house or reality show where you should never walk inside the house with an expectation. It helps you reach out to people and gives the boost to your career. You are watched by millions, national and internationally.

Q. Any message for the contestants and Salman Khan?

Be yourself. As I said, the show is not about what you want to show, it is about what you don’t want to show. So, be careful. Do not be very emotional in the show. If you will be, you will face problems.

Just maintain the dignity. It is not about winning the show. I have not won any show. Bigg Boss was a learning. An important one, especially for people like me who are new to the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd