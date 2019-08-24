Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan resigns from Congress

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has announced her resignation from the Congress party. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and model joined the national political party early this year.

Advertising

Arshi Khan took to her social media pages to make the announcement. In a statement, she mentioned that she was unable to invest time in politics due to her professional commitments. “In view of my increasing assignments in entertainment, it is no longer possible for me to participate actively in politics. I hereby tender my resignation to the Indian National Congress,” she said.

She further added, “I will continue to love my country and commit to social causes & philanthropy, and stand for justice for socially marginalized sections of the society. There are no other reasons for my resignation than my professional commitments in upcoming movies, webseries and music video productions.”

“I look forward to leaving a strong imprint as an actress and entertainer in Indian cinema and I thank you for all your love and support,” Arshi Khan concluded.