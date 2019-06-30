Everything you should know about Russell Crowe’s show The Loudest Voice

American channel Showtime will on June 30 start airing Russell Crowe’s show The Loudest Voice, which will stream a day later on Hotstar. The show is based on the book called The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country by Gabriel Sherman. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The story

The Loudest Voice will revolve around Roger Ailes, who was once upon a time the President of the Fox News Channel and who reportedly helped shape the rise of current US President Donald Trump. The trailer of the show was shared by Showtime with a description that read, “This seven-part limited series is about Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News. It focuses on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, and the sexual harassment accusations that brought his career to an end.”

The cast

Perhaps one of the main attractions of The Loudest Voice is its star-studded cast. The show features Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane among others in significant parts.

The controversy

The Loudest Voice will attempt to showcase the years when Roger had more or less become the unofficial main man of the Republican Party. It will also shed light on the multiple sexual harassment cases against him which ultimately resulted in his downfall.

The takeaway from the show according to Russell Crowe

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Russell Crowe, who portrays Roger Ailes, said, “Look, I’ve been very open about this stuff with different directors and with Alex (Metcalf, the series’ showrunner) and the other writers. It’s like, this can’t be pre-decided, you know what I mean? It’s living history, so we’ve got a certain responsibility. And sometimes you fall into the trap of, when you know the outcome, bending everything to the outcome. But nobody in the course of this knew the outcome, so you’ve gotta clean your own slate a little bit and be very fresh about how you see things.”

“What I want people to get out of it is that I want it to be new because they don’t really know. They know the name and they know the [politics] but they don’t know the man. They don’t know his history and how it all went — most don’t even know what he looks or sounds like,” the actor added.