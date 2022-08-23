The industry is expected to put on its Monday best, swan down the red carpet and celebrate itself and the wealth of shows across streaming services, cable and, to a degree that pales compared to years’ past, old-school network fare. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles
But what’s a Hollywood awards show without a TV audience? A low-rated disappointment, and that’s where you come in. If you decide to do your bit and tune in, here’s a roadmap to everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys.
When are the 2022 Emmys?
The roughly three-hour ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and air live on NBC and, for free, on the streaming service Peacock.
Subscriber Only Stories
But the Emmys, with 118 total awards, aren’t a one-day affair. Winners in 25 key categories including best drama and comedy series will be announced during the broadcast ceremony, with the rest divvied up between the Sept. 3 and 4 creative arts awards. An edited version of the weekend ceremonies, with categories including sound editing and cinematography, will air at 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 10 on FXX.
The 2022 Emmy Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.
Who is hosting the Emmys ceremony?
The honour usually goes to a comedian with a link to the network airing the event, and NBC stayed the course: It chose Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson, a first-time Emmy host who’s been preceded in the emcee job by a number of SNL stars. The ceremony has tried going without a host, most recently in 2019, but the results weren’t always pretty. Or entertaining.
Which shows are nominated for the top awards at the Emmys?
Some previous winners are vying again for best series honors, including Ted Lasso, a freshman when it won 2021’s best comedy series, and Succession, which claimed the 2020 best drama award. (The series didn’t air during the eligibility window for 2021, when The Crown won.)
There are also formidable newcomers, including the dystopian drama Squid Game and comedy crime romp Only Murders in the Building.
Among the nominated actors, those hoping to be repeat victors include Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso, Jean Smart of Hacks and Zendaya of Euphoria. Check out the full list of Emmy nominees.
What were the most surprising Emmy nods?
So many, where to begin? The farewell season of This Is Us got a single nomination, for original music and lyrics, after reaping Emmys for several cast members in years past. It was a similar case for the last year of “black-ish,” which ended its groundbreaking run with just two creative arts nominations. On the flip side, it was far from a slam dunk that Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, with its controversial anti-transgender comments, would earn a best variety special nomination. It did.
Who decides the Emmy winners?
The more than 17,000 voting members of the TV academy are eligible to decide nominees and winners in 14 categories, including drama, comedy and limited series. The acting awards, including lead, supporting and guest actors, are determined by peer groups, as are directing, writing and other individual areas of achievement. The number of nominees in most categories generally is tied to the number of submissions, with exceptions including best comedy and dramas series: They get eight nominees each.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
Latest News
Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing
Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Now, a Parshuram Janmasthal: ‘Brahmin hero’, ‘Kshatriya slayer’ is new face in BJP’s UP plans
Daily briefing: Russia detains IS bomber planning to target ‘ruling’ party leader; SC dissolves COA for AIFF
Journalist killed in Mexico, 15th to die so far this year
US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure
Woman wakes up with ‘plastic’ forehead after sleeping in the sun for 30 minutes; dermatologist explains why
China says COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages
Manchester United complete Casemiro signing from Real Madrid
Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger, fitness coach reveals how he prepared for scene with Mike Tyson
Cezanne Khan says he is okay with the Anurag label: ‘Why do I break it? Mehnat ki hai maine’
Jannat Zubair says ‘no-kissing policy’ is for life: ‘This is the reason I am not focussing on OTT’
While You Were Asleep: United open points tally with Liverpool win, England all-time scorer Ellen White retires and Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati