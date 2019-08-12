Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to join British survivalist Bear Grylls in the latest episode of Discovery Channel show Man vs Wild. The episode was shot in Uttarakhand’s scenic Jim Corbett National Park.

This is a special one-time episode as Man vs Wild has been off-air since 2011 and only repeat telecasts can be seen now. Grylls has hosted special guests before, like US President Barack Obama in 2015.

Here is everything we know about Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi:

The topic of the episode will be environmental change and wildlife conversation

While Bear Grylls will teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi the basics of survival in the wild, the two will also talk about arguably the biggest global issue today — climate change. While India has had a victory recently when it comes to making up for the dwindling number of tigers, there is still a lot more to be done. Grylls had a similar conversation with Obama on climate change. We will also get to hear of Modi’s own experiences in the Himalayas. As a teen, the PM escaped to the mountains and lived in the forests, away from the hustle and bustle of civilisation. He will speak about the impact of his Himalayan experience on his life.

Bear Grylls will teach PM Modi to kill a tiger

One of the promos shows Bear Grylls making a makeshift spear with a wooden stick and knife tied to one end. The weapon is to kill or at least drive away any belligerent tigers. Grylls goes on to say Modi is the most important man in India, and his job is to keep him alive. “So if a tiger comes, this is your protection,” he says. Narendra Modi will say that his upbringing does not allow him to take a life.

Bear Grylls will talk about his conquest of Mount Everest

Not many people know, but Bear Grylls was the youngest person to climb to the top of Mount Everest. He has now been beaten by two 19-year-old teens though. He will talk about his mother’s reaction to his achievement. “I stood on the top of Mount Everest; when I got home, I showed my mother the photo,” he will say. “You know what she said? ‘Why did you not comb your hair? Mothers. Mothers. It’s the same all over the world, eh? Mothers.”

PM Modi and Bear Grylls will also talk about cleanliness and sanitation in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also open up about the cleanliness and sanitation efforts launched by his government. In one of the promos, PM Modi says, “Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon.”

Bear Grylls on working with “iconic global world leaders” like Obama and Modi

While speaking to ANI, Bear Grylls said, “I have had a huge privilege of taking President Obama on a trip to Alaska a few years ago to show him the effects of climate change up close. They were similar, in the sense of being iconic global world leaders, but (trips were in) different terrains. Alaska was very cold, but where we went with Prime Minister Modi was a rain forest, hot and humid. What was similar was that they were there for the same purpose – for driving this message of ‘we have to protect the environment’. We have got to back big conservation projects and look after our world.”

When and where to watch

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will be simultaneously telecast on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DTamil on August 12 at 9 pm. On Discovery and Discovery HD World, the episode will be available in 8 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.