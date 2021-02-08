Sony SAB’s reboot of popular 80s’ sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya titled Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Nayi Kissey will go on air tonight. The show promises to once again bring alive the magic of R K Laxman’s stories of the ‘common man’. With a change in generation, the protagonist in the new series will face a newer set of dilemmas. The show will also showcase the progression in the lives of the middle-class in the country.

Before the serial hit screens, here’s everything we know about Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey.

What is Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey?

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life show revolving around a simple family man Rajesh Wagle. While he aspires for a better lifestyle for himself and his family, he is hesitant to take risks and move with the times. Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey will showcase the strong value system of the middle-class of today, and their daily life and issues.

Actors on the show

While Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar will reprise their roles of Srinivas and Radhika Wagle, Sumeet Raghvan and Pariva Pranati will play the new lead couple. While Raghvan will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle, senior Wagle’s son, Pranati will essay the role of his loving wife. The third generation in the family will be played by Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi.

The show’s makers

Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey is produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions. His frequent collaborator Aatish Kapadia has penned the show.

When will Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey go on air?

The show is set to premiere on February 8 at 9 pm.

Where can you watch the show?

The series will air Monday-Friday on Sony SAB. In case you miss the episode, you can catch it on SonyLIV app the next day.

Who created the original Wagle Ki Duniya?

The weekly series was conceived by acclaimed cartoonist R K Laxman, and was based on his character of the quintessential common man. The show was directed by Kundan Shah and Ravi Ojha.

When and where did the show first air?

The popular sitcom aired on DD National from 1988 to 1990. While it was originally planned as a six-episode show, given its popularity, it was extended to 13 episodes.

Why was Wagle Ki Duniya popular?

The subject and issues discussed in Wagle Ki Duniya were very relatable to the “middle-class common man”, making it a favourite among the audience. It depicted the everyday struggles through the eyes of the nervous sales clerk Srinivas and his wife Radhika.

What’s special about Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey?

This year is R K Laxman’s centennial birth year. When the team visited The Kapil Sharma Show recently, JD Majethia mentioned that the decision of recreating the show happened overnight. For them, it seemed like a magical development, and they consider it as a blessing from R K Laxman.

Will the new series be similar to the original?

The makers have assured that the soul of Wagle Ki Duniya will be retained in the reboot, but it will also have a fresh perspective. Set in today’s time, the stories in the show will be quite contemporary.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head Sony SAB, in a statement said, “We aim to create a similar impact through Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey as we get ready to bring an uplifting collection of stories of today’s new age common man fighting the daily battles of life with wit, humor and undoubting positivity in the face of difficulties. The lensing of Wagle will be dramatically different from the eighties Wagle and will be relevant to today’s generation.”