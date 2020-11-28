Everything we know about Indian Idol 2020

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges of Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR)

Singing reality show Indian Idol 2020 is set to premiere tonight. This is the twelfth season of the show, and it promises to bring the best talent from across the country on the stage. While the auditions of the show began in July, the team started filming episodes from October in Filmcity, Mumbai.

Here’s all that we know about the reality show:

Judges: The reality show will once again see Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya on the panel.

Host: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan will host the season again.

Auditions: Given the pandemic, Indian Idol 12 conducted digital auditions. Starting July, contestants were asked to submit their singing video on the SonyLIV app. After the selection process, the chosen ones were called to Mumbai for the studio round.

What’s new? For the first time, the audience will not get to see the audition rounds. Earlier, there were a few episodes showcasing the madness among the crowd as they waited for hours to get a chance to participate in Indian Idol. This time they would only get a glimpse.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shared Neeraj Sharma, senior creative director, said, “Since it’s more of a backend process we did not want to show it completely. There would be, of course, a reference for the audience to understand. But our first intention was to make sure they feel that nothing has changed in the show. Their favourite Indian Idol is here, and we want the audience to forget all their worries when they watch the show. As the show’s tagline says – mausam hoga firse awesome. We want to make sure that it’s as close to normal.

On-set changes: The first major change that all reality shows have undergone is to let go of the in-studio audience. Indian Idol too will not have anyone in the audience. While many would feel that this would hamper the energy and vibe, the makers assure that the enthusiastic judges and host, along with the talented contestants, will make up for the same. Makers assure that the television watching audience won’t feel much of a change, as they would try to technically enhance the vibe.

Contestants: Even though the show conducted digital auditions, as per Sony TV, it saw massive participation. Also this season, a lot of young contestants have come in, and all have immense potential.

Neeraj Sharma shared, “Since we were going digital for the first time, we were not sure what lied ahead. However, on the contrary, we have got some amazing talent, and from different walks of life. Also, most of them have a definite music career ahead. They are so ready, that post the show, everyone would grab them. Their voices fit the needs, and are very contemporary.”

What to expect? While the team has been working hard to churn out episodes amid various protocols, they assure that the spirit will be the same. “The common man winning” angle will once again dominate the show. This season, the contestants also have very inspiring stories to tell. The previous two seasons, a lot of Sufi singers garnered praise. However, this time there is immense versatility. Also, the youth representation is higher, and almost 80 per cent of the contestants are below the age of 20.

Indian Idol 12 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Sony TV.

