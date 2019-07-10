Everything George RR Martin revealed about Game of Thrones prequel

Game of Thrones bid goodbye to its fans just a few weeks ago but the fandom has found something to look forward to, the prequel. George RR Martin, the writer of The Song of Ice and Fire series, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and shared some details about the prequel that is currently being shot in Ireland.

Here’s everything that Martin revealed about the upcoming prequel:

Starks and White Walkers

The favourite family of GOT fans, the Starks, will be present in the show. Also, the White Walkers will be seen here but if the Wall exists or not is yet to be known. “The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin revealed. He added, “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it.”

Direwolves and mammoths instead of dragons?

Since the show pre-dates the Targaryens, dragons might be missing here but George RR Martin assured that the show will be filled with creatures including the Stark family sigil, direwolves. He said, “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

The show title

It was reported that the show might be titled The Long Night but since one of the episodes in the last season was also titled the same, it seems unlikely that the new series will carry the same name. Martin prefers this title but said he is also alright with the title The Longest Night. He said, “I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind. That would be pretty good.”

No Lannisters?

George RR Martin revealed that there will be no Lannisters at first in the show. He said, “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar. It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

100 kingdoms in Westeros

Martin said, “We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Large ensemble cast

Game of Thrones was known for a large ensemble cast where many character stories ran simultaneously. And now it looks like the prequel will follow the same format. Martin said, “I hesitate to use the word ‘lead’. As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor (during awards season) until recently; it was always for supporting (categories) because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too. We don’t have leads so much as a large ensemble cast.” The show stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.