scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Ethan Hawke to star in Showtime’s limited series The Whites

The Whites series is based on novelist-screenwriter Richard Price's book of the same name.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 18, 2022 7:08:36 am
Ethan HawkeEthan Hawke was most recently featured in Moon Knight series. (Photo: ethanhawke/Instagram)

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke has been roped in to play the lead role in limited series The Whites set at Showtime. According to Variety, the series is based on novelist-screenwriter Richard Price’s book of the same name.

Jez Butterworth, whose past screenwriting credits are Ford v. Ferrari and Spectre, will write and executive produce the show. The story explores the idea that every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed.

Also Read |The Good Lord Bird review: Ethan Hawke’s miniseries is a boisterous delight

“Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the ‘Wild Geese,’ walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division, where his cases end when he clocks out— but his past comes calling when a seemingly straightforward murder case involving a White Whale unfolds, threatening his career, enduring friendships, and family,” the plotline reads.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hawke will executive produce the series via his Under the Influence banner along with and Ryan Hawke.

Best of Express Premium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ConstitutionPremium
The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the Constitution
Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our timePremium
Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our time
More Premium Stories >>

The Whites mark the actor’s second collaboration with Showtime after miniseries The Good Lord Bird (2020).

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement