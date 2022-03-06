Esha Kansara gets engaged to Siddharth Amit Bhavsar: ‘Fell in love with the family first and then with him’

Television actor Esha Kansara announced on Instagram that she has gotten engaged to composer-singer Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. The two exchanged rings on March 4 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Sharing adorable photos on Instagram, Esha wrote, “Look what we did!” Siddharth termed their union as a collaboration meant forever. “Life time wala collab, hai na?” he wrote with a video, which featured a cover of “Mast Magan” sung by him. The video gives a glimpse of beautiful moments from their engagement ceremony. In response to Siddharth’s caption, Esha wrote, “Never getting a better collab deal than this one ❤ @musicwaala I love you!”

As soon as he shared the video, Esha’s friends dropped adorable messages on the post and congratulated the couple. Jankee Mehta wrote, “Just beautiful. god bless you both.” Deeksha Joshi commented on the post, “Oh my god.. this is so beautiful❤❤ You both should frame some of these pictures.”

Check out photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Kansara (@esharkansara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar (@musicwaala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Kansara (@esharkansara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Kansara (@esharkansara)

Their fans also dropped comments to congratulate the couple. One of the comments read, “We were already excited for the reel life collaboration Sid × Esha for #premprakaran but aap dono ne toh real life collaboration karliya aur hume lifetime ke lie dher saari Khushiyan de di,” while another comment read, “may god protect you both from all evil eyes.”

On Sunday, sharing a photo that featured family members, Esha Kansara wrote that she fell in love with Siddharth Amit Bhavsar’s family before she fell for him. “Fell in love with the family first and then with @musicwaala,” her caption read. She also quashed rumours that the two have tied the knot. Calling herself and Siddharth “enthu cutlets”, Esha said the two celebrated their engagement in a grand way. “NO, we’re NOT MARRIED, yet wo hum sab thode enthu cutlet hai so sagai bhi shaadi jaisi karte hai! And why not?❤ We love our Indian cultures and traditions, full feels! @musicwaala,” she wrote. The two have not revealed their wedding date yet.

Esha Kansara is a known face in the Gujarati entertainment industry. She was last seen in the lead role of Amrita Sakhuja in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.