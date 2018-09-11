Esha promotes Kasautii Zindagii Kay with husband Bharat, says love can never be expressed in words

The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (KZK) stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan. The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (KZK) stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan.

Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor are all set to bring one of the most iconic love stories Kasautii Zindagii Kay (KZK) back to the small screen. In the reboot, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan will play the roles of Anurag, Prerna and Komolika, respectively. In a bid to promote the upcoming show, Star has installed a 23-ft sculpture depicting KZK’s lead characters in 10 cities. Bollywood beauty Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani unveiled the sculpture in Mumbai on Monday.

At the sidelines of the event, indianexpress.com sat down for a chat with the couple. Stating their reasons for being part of the promotions, Esha said, “It’s great thing and very innovative. We, as a couple, believe in love and have been childhood sweethearts. We have a love story, so it feels good to be a part of it. Also, we both enjoyed the show when it aired years back. While the original featured a star-crossed couple, I hope in the reboot version, everything turns out to be happy for them.”

Bharat shared, “That time there were no smartphones, so as you reached home, you got hooked to television. Also, I live in a joint family. We used to sit together and watch the show. I was also amazed when they came up with this offer. But since it was an interesting thing and another chance to celebrate love, we agreed to do it.”

When asked which love story is their favourite, Esha Deol smiled to say, “My parents. I think they have the ultimate love story.”

Talking about their relationship, Esha said, “We have known each other for years and seen quite a lot of highs and lows. But I think after our baby came in our life, everything has changed. The way we look at each other now, it’s completely different. Radhya is our symbol of love and it’s a great feeling to have her in our life.”

“While Esha is the strict one, I pamper her completely. Also, we have this rule that either of us has to stay with her all the time. So, when she is busy, I stay at home and manage things,” added Bharat.

Esha recently made a comeback to acting and the actor shared that she couldn’t have been happier. “Acting and dance is part of my life. While people talk about comebacks, I consider it as a step in my journey. I cannot stop working ever. Also, Cakewalk is a very relatable story. It’s a different and fresh character and I am sure everyone will enjoy it.”

Talking about her television stint, she said, “The small screen is becoming bigger and better. I have done Roadies and I think it really promotes talent of the common man. As for fiction, I am in a different phase currently. After being in the industry for so long and seen life, there’s a sense of maturity. So, I would love to do something that suits my personality and worth my time.”

While the couple feels they can never express and define love in words, when asked what keeps the spark burning in their relationship, Esha said, “I think we shouldn’t ever lose our innocence. We knew each other when we were 13 and we still have a bond like teenagers.” Bharat added, “Our parents keep saying that we need to grow up. We fight and make a lot of mistakes but that’s how you grow up and strengthen your bond.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd