Erica Fernandes to make an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

The latest buzz in the industry suggests that Erica Fernandes will soon make an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor plays Prerna in the show opposite Parth Samthaan. If this turns out to be true, it will definitely come as a major shock for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Advertising

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “There is still no clarity if Erica will be replaced or her character will be killed off. There have been numerous creative meetings happening to discuss the same. But for now, it does seem that she might make an exit from Kasautii.”

Erica Fernandes, as readers would know, was not keeping well for a few days. When asked if that was the reason for her taking some time off, the source said, “Doesn’t seem so. It’s a creative call. But you never know she might just come back in a new avatar.”

Ironically, only a couple of days earlier, Karan Singh Grover’s entry as Rishabh Bajaj was announced. His entry was to be shot in Switzerland. Mr Bajaj’s presence was supposed to spice up the drama between Anurag and Prerna. It would be interesting to see what the makers have decided about the same.

Advertising

Recently, Hina Khan wrapped up her shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor, who played Komolika, shot for her last scene before flying off to Cannes Film Festival, where she released the first look of her film Lines.

Also read | All photos of Hina Khan from Cannes Film Festival

Wonder what fans have to say about both Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan going from Kasautii Zindagii Kay?