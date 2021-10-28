scorecardresearch
Erica Fernandes opens up on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi going off-air, says character changes were ‘disappointing’

In a long Instagram post, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandes revealed she was disappointed by the portrayal of her character Sonakshi in the latest season.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 4:17:26 pm
erica fernandes, kuch rang pyar ke aise bhiErica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will air its last episode on November 12. (Photo: Erica/Instagram)

A few days before her TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi goes off air, actor Erica Fernandes has penned her thoughts about its end. In a long post, she wrote about being disappointed over the changes her character Sonakshi underwent in the latest season. Erica also called out the makers for being ‘hypocrites’ and blaming one person as the show goes off air.

“To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons, when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm,” she wrote.

Erica further wrote about how Sonakshi was portrayed weak as compared to the last two seasons, and was mostly sitting at home doing nothing. She mentioned how the character was ‘an inspiration to many’, but in the latest season, ‘unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was’.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor penned, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. She at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing.”

Addressing fans, who were disheartened about the new season, Erica asked them to go back and watch the old episodes as ‘maybe that would bring a smile on your face.’ She also thanked author Durjoy Dutta for writing a show that was simple, real and touching. “The show had very realistic drama and never a negative force which made our show so unique.”

On a final note, Erica Fernandes called out the makers on their hypocrisy. She wrote, “Ever thought? When a show is successful, it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team’s effort. But it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right?”

Also starring Shaheer Sheikh, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will wrap up its shoot today. The last episode will air on November 12.

