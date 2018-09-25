Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: I relate a lot to Prerna’s character

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Star Plus. Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s classic love story Kasautii Zindagi Kay goes on air tonight. While Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will play the star-struck lovers Prerna and Anurag, Hina Khan will be seen as the ultra-glamorous vamp Komolika in the series.

Before the serial hits screen, Erica confessed to having mixed emotions about it. “I am excited and nervous. There’s also a feeling of responsibility. So there are too many emotions right now,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While she could have bragged about being an ardent fan of the original series, the 25-year-old honestly said, “I was a kid when Kasautii used to air on TV. I must have been busy with my books and cartoons. But yes, our parents used to watch it, and I remember seeing it on television. After I signed this project, I watched a couple of episodes to get a gist and feel of it. But we are trying to make this our own show. Also, I must add that everything would be different in the storyline.”

Stating that she relates to the character of Prerna a lot, Erica said, “I completely relate to her. She is a strong and independent girl. She is also a multi-tasker like me. Prerna also believes in standing up for what’s right and pointing out the wrong. That’s an amazing quality in her.”

See new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2:

The ex-Miss India further shared that she was floored when she got to know that Ekta wanted to cast her the moment she saw her promo of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. As for taking up this iconic show, she said, “I am still very new in the industry and have just done one show. I want to experiment with my roles and characters. That’s the only way I will know what works for me. As for Kasautii, it’s a great opportunity for any actor. I am proud to be a part of this classic love tale.”

With the mention of love, we asked Erica to share her thoughts on the emotion. Flaunting her beautiful smile, she said, “I think it’s all about finding a basic comfort. Love is all about finding your best friend, with whom you can be yourself, without the fear of being judged. Along with that, respect and understanding are also very important.”

Adding that the love of her fans make her feel really special, she said, “To be loved by so many people is just amazing. They feel proud of me just like my family. Their affection is so strong that it makes you want to do more for them. It motivates me to perform better and give them the best show.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will launch on September 25 on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd