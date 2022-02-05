Erica Fernandes opens up about being ‘disrespected’ for her body: ‘They used to put paddings everywhere’

Before Erica Fernandes made it big in the Indian television industry, she tried her hands in films. The actor has featured in several South Indian films, including late actor Puneeth Rajkumar‘s Ninnindale, which released in 2014. However, Erica Fernandes shared that her debut in films was not an easy experience. Recalling that time, Erica remembered how she was body shamed for being too thin.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Erica revealed she had to wear a lot of padding to look voluptuous, which used to make her feel bad about herself.

“I was thin-shamed a lot because I was very skinny compared to whatever they expected me to or a South actress needed to be at that point of time. They wanted voluptuous women. They used to stuff me. I used to wear a lot of padding and I used to feel very bad about myself. It’s uncomfortable that you’re not accepting the person the way they are. They used to put paddings everywhere. I used to feel disrespected. It used to be like that,” Erica recalled.

She concluded that she is ‘glad’ that the industry has changed since then. “I’m glad that is it is not the case anymore and people have moved on from that. Things are different right now which is very good,” Erica said.

When asked if she had inhibitions to move from films to television screens, Erica said that she never differentiated between work. “Never felt apprehensive. Everything is work,” the 28-year-old said.

Erica rose to fame with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She also featured in the new season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played Prerna in the Star Plus serial.