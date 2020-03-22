Entourage actor Debi Mazar tests positive for coronavirus

Debi Mazar wrote about her experience in detail on Instagram. (Photo: Debi Mazar/Instagram) Debi Mazar wrote about her experience in detail on Instagram. (Photo: Debi Mazar/Instagram)

Debi Mazar, known for movies like Goodfellas and TV shows like Entourage, is the latest celebrity to be tested positive for coronavirus. Debi announced the news on her Instagram account.

She wrote about her experience in detail, “I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬

She added, “I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc.”

She ended the post by saying, “Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome.”

Other celebrities like actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and singer Kanika Kapoor in India have also been tested positive for COVID-19.

Numerous film and TV productions have been stalled all over the globe due to concern over the infection.

