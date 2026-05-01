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‘Enemies in past life, partners now’: Sangram Singh on marriage with Payal Rohatgi
After his MMA victory in Argentina, Sangram Singh credits wife Payal Rohatgi’s support and opens up about their often-discussed, contrasting relationship.
Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have often made headlines for their turbulent relationship, with Payal frequently voicing concerns about her marriage through Instagram videos and cryptic posts. However, after his recent Mixed Martial Arts victory on Argentine soil at the Tiger Sport Club Stadium on April 5, Sangram chose to focus on a different narrative—crediting his wife for his win.
Speaking to HT City, Sangram revealed that when his original opponent, Mauteu Moteiro, withdrew at the last minute due to a knee injury, it was Payal who pushed him to adapt quickly and prepare to face Florian Coudiere instead.
“Jab beech mein main nahi jaa raha tha, Payal ne mujhe bola, ‘You should do it.’ She reminded me how far I had come. I told her my opponent had changed and I had been preparing accordingly, but she kept sending me just one message: ‘Keep yourself safe. Trust yourself, don’t trust others too much.'”
While he didn’t directly address their past disagreements, Sangram spoke candidly about their contrasting personalities. “We are completely opposite, and that’s why we are together. She can turn the smallest things into something big, while for me, even the biggest things feel normal. She is straightforward and never talks behind anyone’s back. People like that are good at heart.”
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He also credited Payal for helping him stop worrying about societal judgment. “Payal has taught me how to live without caring about ‘log kya kahenge’. Real people are rare—she is one of them. She may cross limits at times, but that’s how genuine relationships work. I’ve seen many ‘perfect’ couples on reality shows who eventually broke up. Real couples don’t always agree—they just keep walking together.”
Adding a touch of humor, he said, “Enemies from past lives become husband and wife in this life. They keep arguing till the end,” before sharing a piece of advice: “Patience is the most important thing in a relationship.”
Sangram and Payal began dating in 2012 after meeting on the reality show Survivor India, and tied the knot in Agra in 2022. Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship—often fueled by Payal’s social media posts—the couple continues to stand by each other.
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