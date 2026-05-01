‘Enemies in past life, partners now’: Sangram Singh on marriage with Payal Rohatgi

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have often made headlines for their turbulent relationship, with Payal frequently voicing concerns about her marriage through Instagram videos and cryptic posts. However, after his recent Mixed Martial Arts victory on Argentine soil at the Tiger Sport Club Stadium on April 5, Sangram chose to focus on a different narrative—crediting his wife for his win.

Speaking to HT City, Sangram revealed that when his original opponent, Mauteu Moteiro, withdrew at the last minute due to a knee injury, it was Payal who pushed him to adapt quickly and prepare to face Florian Coudiere instead.

“Jab beech mein main nahi jaa raha tha, Payal ne mujhe bola, ‘You should do it.’ She reminded me how far I had come. I told her my opponent had changed and I had been preparing accordingly, but she kept sending me just one message: ‘Keep yourself safe. Trust yourself, don’t trust others too much.'”