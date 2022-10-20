scorecardresearch
Emotional Karan Johar says ‘Main inn galiyon se guzra hun’ after Nishant Bhat’s LGBTQIA act, watch

Filmmaker and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge Karan Johar was left speechless after watching participant Nishant Bhat's moving dance performance on the reality show.

karan joharKaran Johar was impressed by Nishant Bhat's dance. (Photo: Karan, Nishant/Instagram)

A promo for dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 shows the audience and judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar, stunned by a performance. In the clip, shared by Colors TV, participant Nishant Bhat dances to “Adhuri Kahani” as he attempts to shed light on the struggles of people from the LGBTQIA community.

Nishant is seen taking a red dupatta over his head and draping it akin to a saree as a voiceover chastises, “Ladka ho kar bhi ladki ke kapde pehen raha hai (Look, he is dressing up like a girl, even though he is a boy).” Post the performance, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has often spoken about how he used to dance to songs picturised on female stars as a child, said, “Main numb ho gaya tha kyunki main khud inn galiyon se guzar chuka hun (I have been through this phase in my life where I have been questioned for my choices).” Madhuri says in Hindi, “The society takes forever to embrace the LGBTQIA community.” For the unversed, the actor plays a queer character in her most recent film, the Amazon Prime movie Maja Ma.

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video was shared by the Colors handle with a caption that read, “Nishant ne apne performance se LGTBQIA+ community ki kahaani ko ek aawaaz, kya aap bhi dekhna chaahoge inhe karte perform? 🌈 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”

Also Read |Karan Johar shares cryptic post about hard work and easy money: ‘Mehnat raaston mein dhakke kha rahi hai…’

Celebrities and fans were quick to shower compliments on the performance in the comments section of the post. Riddhi Dogra wrote, “Fab,” while TV actor Sriti Jha commented, “Best performance.” A fan mentioned, “Hoping one day everybody understands and respects them.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs every weekend at 8 pm on Colors TV.

