Emotional Dharmendra remembers Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 12: ‘I see no one greater than him’

Dharmendra’s love for Dilip Kumar is not hidden. On several occasions, the Sholay star has mentioned how it was Dilip Kumar, who inspired him to become an actor. The actor had even found it difficult to express his grief the day Dilip Kumar passed away. So, it was natural that Dharmendra got emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 12, when the contestants paid tribute to the late star.

In a sneak peek to the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, Dharmendra, with moist eyes, will be seen remembering the love he got from Dilip Kumar. “We haven’t gotten out of the shock. At least, I haven’t. He was very close to my heart. His was the first film I watched in my life. Watching him I thought he was so adorable that even I wanted to enter the industry and I also get love like this. And as soon as I entered Bollywood, I got to meet him and I go so much love from him. It’s indescribable.

“More than being a great artiste, he was a beautiful human being. There are many amazing actors but I don’t see anyone greater than him. I pay my tributes to him. May God grant him heaven and Saira get a lot of strength,” Dharmendra is seen saying in the video.

The short clip also features the Indian Idol finalists crooning “Sukh ke Sab Saathi” from Kumar’s 1970 film Gopi standing beside a portrait of the veteran star donned with a garland. As the camera pans to Dharmendra, the actor is seen holding back his tears.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 due to prolonged illness. He was 98. Dharmendra was among the many celebrities, who visited Kumar’s house on the day of his passing away. Speaking to the media outside Kumar’s house, Dharmendra had said, “It is a very sad day today, we lost Dilip sahab, I can’t say anything. He was not my friend, he was my brother.”