Emmys 2021: When and where to watch

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021, the 73rd edition of premier television awards, are almost here. The event will be conducted on the evening of Sunday, September 19 in Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live. As per Indian Standard Time, the ceremony will kick off Monday morning.

Also called Emmys, these awards recognise excellence in television. They are the pre-eminent awards in the medium, being equivalent to Academy Awards (also called Oscars) for films, Tony Awards for theatre and Grammy Awards for music.

Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is the host.

Apple TV+’ feel-good comedy series Ted Lasso leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale follow with 11 nominations. Hamilton, WandaVision, and Mare of Easttown have 9, 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

Among networks, Netflix leads with 29 nominations. HBO and Disney+ follow with 28 and 22 nods, respectively.

The ceremony promises to be exciting and closely-fought in nearly all the categories.

Wondering where to watch the Emmy Awards 2021 ceremony?

In India, one can watch the Emmys live on US network Starz’s OTT streaming service called Lionsgate Play. The schedule is 5:30 am. In case you miss the live telecast, you can always go back and login to Lionsgate Play and watch the ceremony at your convenience whenever you wish.