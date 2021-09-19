Emmys 2021 predictions: Who will win?

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the evening of Sunday, September 19 (morning in India). The venue of the in-person ceremony will Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live. Actor, comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, will host the event.

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso leads the number of nominations with 13 nods, including the major ones like Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and so on.

The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale are joint second in terms of number of nominations — 11. Hamilton, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown are other major contenders.

Here are our nominations and the predictions in major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Prediction: The Boys season 2 arguably looks like the most deserving winner here with its trenchant commentary on the modern world, hero-worshipping, and political & social milieu of the United States. But it looks like The Crown, with its super-strong season 4, is more likely to take it.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Prediction: Ted Lasso seems like the likely winner. The TV equivalent of a chocolate soufflé, It was sunny, optimistic and left the viewers with a fuzzy feeling, and it also came at a time when the world had had to live through a pandemic for several months. It proved to be a balm for many a suffering soul.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Prediction: Another tough category, The Queen’s Gambit was an absolute critical darling, and should take this trophy. We think, however, that the category would be better served if I May Destroy You or Mare of Easttown clinch it.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman on Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles on The Crown (Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter as Pray Tell on Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason on Perry Mason (HBO)

Prediction: Josh O’Connor was great in the role of Prince Charles in season 4, and he looks the most likely to take this trophy. Regé-Jean Page or Billy Porter might pull off an upset, however.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor on In Treatment (Episode: “Brooke – Week 5”) (HBO)

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Episode: “48:1”) (Netflix)

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on The Crown (Episode: “Fairytale”) (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne / Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Home”) (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Evangelista on Pose (Episode: “Series Finale”) (FX)

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis on Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Holy Ghost”) (HBO)

Prediction: If Josh O’Connor was great as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin was phenomenal. She delivered one of the best royal performances in the show so far, which is particularly impressive at such a young age.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky on The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher on Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso on Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams on Kenan (NBC)

Prediction: Jason Sudeikis looks like the most deserving as well as most likely winner in this category.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton on Shrill (Episode: “Ranchers”) (Hulu)

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”) (HBO Max)

Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett on Mom (Episode: “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do”) (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on Black-ish (Episode: “Babes in Boyland”) (ABC)

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance on Hacks (Episode: “1.69 Million”) (HBO Max)

Prediction: Jean Smart has been on roll of late with Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, and now Hacks. She should take this.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany as Vision on WandaVision (Disney+)

Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser on The Undoing (HBO)

Ewan McGregor as Halston on Halston (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton on Hamilton (Disney+)

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr on Hamilton (Disney+)

Prediction: This should be a toss-up between Hugh Grant or Paul Bettany. Grant was as great as ever, but Bettany got to show his acting chops for the first time in the role and is probably more deserving.