Emmy winner Maya Rudolph: We modelled The Good Place character Gen on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Actor Maya Rudolph has said that her all-knowing judge character in NBC’s The Good Place, Judge Gen, was fashioned on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the recently departed American jurist. Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87 due to complications arising from pancreatic cancer, was a feminist and progressive icon.

Rudolph said in a media interaction at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, “I was actually thinking about The Good Place a lot and about how we modelled her robe after Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how much of that was an homage to an iconic human being. When you think of a judge, when you think of all-knowing, when you think of the powerful, when you think of all good, yeah, we modelled her robe after RBG, so that was pretty cool.”

Rudolph has won two Emmys this year, the first two of her career, for her performance in variety comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live and Netflix’s coming-of-age animated comedy series Big Mouth. For SNL, in which she essayed the role of Kamala Harris, she won as the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. For Big Mouth, she clinched the trophy in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category.



She said about her Emmy wins, “It’s certainly put a smile on my face this week to be so acknowledged but I felt that way about the nominations to be honest…I’m not really looking a gift horse in the mouth these days. I’m really grateful for any moment when we can stop and reflect and honour and celebrate each other.”

Rudolph is nominated as the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for The Good Place as well.

