Saturday, September 19, 2020
Emmy show will include 2.8 million dollars donation to fight child hunger

The Television Academy announced Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

By: AP | Los Angeles | September 19, 2020 8:23:57 am
emmy awards, emmys, emmys 2020, emmy awards 2020The money will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis. (Photo: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra — a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday at 5 pm on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting from Staples Center in Los Angeles and winners will accept their awards from remote locations, but little beyond that has been revealed about what will happen during the show that is being put on under unique pandemic circumstances.

The HBO limited series Watchmen is the top nominee.

Guests set to appear include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul and Oprah Winfrey.

 

