Emmy Awards 2021 winners list: Ted Lasso and The Crown win trophies

September 20, 2021 6:24:51 am
Unlike last year’s mostly virtual ceremony, this year in 2021, the Primetime Emmy Awards went back to an in-person event. The event is being conducted on the evening of Sunday, September 19 (September 20 early morning in India) in Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live.
Going into the show, Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was the hot favourite with most nominations, 13. So far, it has clinched two awards.
Here are the winners so far:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent on Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross on Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Evan Peters as Det. Colin Zabel on Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan for The Crown
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs for The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson for The Crown.
