scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Emmy Awards 2021 Live Updates

Emmy awards 2021 Live Updates: Going into the ceremony, Ted Lasso is the biggest contender with most number of nominations: 13. The Crown and The Handmaids' Tale are not far behind with 11 nominations each.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 20, 2021 5:47:43 am
emmys 2021, emmys, emmy awards 2021The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 am as per Indian time. (Photo: AP)

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021, the 73rd edition of premier television awards, are currently underway. The Emmys recognise the best television medium has to offer. They serve the same function as Academy Awards for movies, and like Oscars, they are the most prestigious awards for the field.

Going into the ceremony, Ted Lasso is the biggest contender with most number of nominations: 13. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale are not far behind with 11 nominations each.

Related read |Emmys 2021 predictions: Who will win?

Unlike the mostly virtual ceremony of last year necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year will see a full-fledged in-person ceremony at Event Deck at L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is hosting the live ceremony.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso leads the number of nominations with 13 nods, including the major ones like Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and so on.

When it comes to the networks and platforms, streaming service Netflix has the most nods, 29. TV giant HBO follows closely behind with 28 nods. Disney+ trails with 22 nominations.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Emmys 2021 here.

05:47 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Brett Goldstein takes home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
05:41 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Hannah Waddingham wins first Emmy!

The actress has won for her role in Ted Lasso in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. 

05:38 (IST)20 Sep 2021
The red carpet event was a star-studded affair
05:19 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Kate Winslet is making heads turn and how!
05:16 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Sarah Paulson is a sight to behold
05:15 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Kathryn Hahn is here too!
05:14 (IST)20 Sep 2021
The Emmys are here, and Elizabeth Olsen is making a stunning statement on red carpet

While the cinema and theatrical business was affected in an extremely negative way by the pandemic, which has been wreaking havoc on the world for one and a half year, TV got its time to shine and became the only source of entertainment for millions around the world.

In India, one can watch the Emmys live on US network Starz’s OTT streaming service called Lionsgate Play. The schedule is 5:30 am. In case you miss the live telecast, you can always go back and login to Lionsgate Play and watch the ceremony at your convenience whenever you wish.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd