Emmy Awards 2021 Live Updates

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 am as per Indian time. (Photo: AP)

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021, the 73rd edition of premier television awards, are currently underway. The Emmys recognise the best television medium has to offer. They serve the same function as Academy Awards for movies, and like Oscars, they are the most prestigious awards for the field.

Going into the ceremony, Ted Lasso is the biggest contender with most number of nominations: 13. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale are not far behind with 11 nominations each.

Unlike the mostly virtual ceremony of last year necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year will see a full-fledged in-person ceremony at Event Deck at L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. Actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is hosting the live ceremony.

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso leads the number of nominations with 13 nods, including the major ones like Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and so on.

When it comes to the networks and platforms, streaming service Netflix has the most nods, 29. TV giant HBO follows closely behind with 28 nods. Disney+ trails with 22 nominations.