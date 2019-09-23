Emmy Awards 2019 winners list LIVE UPDATES

The Primetime Emmy Awards are television’s biggest event. Much like the Academy Awards (the Oscars) for films, and Grammy Awards for music, the Emmys are the most prestigious awards for the small screen medium.

There have been 70 editions of the awards so far. The winners of the 71st Emmy Awards are being announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show dominating the drama category of the awards this time is Game of Thrones, with a whopping 32 nominations between the Creative Arts Emmys (which honour the more technical aspects of television) and Primetime Emmys.

The most nominations in the comedy category were raked in by Veep. The show stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the lead role and has a total of nine nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.