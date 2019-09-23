Emmy Awards 2019 winners list LIVE UPDATES

Toggle Menu
Emmy Awards 2019 winners: A look at who won what at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, US.

Emmy Awards 2019 will be aired on Star World from 5 am on September 23. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Primetime Emmy Awards are television’s biggest event. Much like the Academy Awards (the Oscars) for films, and Grammy Awards for music, the Emmys are the most prestigious awards for the small screen medium.

There have been 70 editions of the awards so far. The winners of the 71st Emmy Awards are being announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show dominating the drama category of the awards this time is Game of Thrones, with a whopping 32 nominations between the Creative Arts Emmys (which honour the more technical aspects of television) and Primetime Emmys.

The most nominations in the comedy category were raked in by Veep. The show stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the lead role and has a total of nine nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates from Emmy Awards 2019.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award

The Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award goes to Tony Shalhoub for his performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It is the fourth Emmy for Tony.

Bryan Cranston on the power of television

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston is on stage talking about the power of television. His speech is followed by a clip of this year's biggest shows.

Emmy Awards 2019 begins

Homer Simpson kicks off Emmy Awards 2019.

In India, one can watch Emmy Awards 2019 on Star World and Star World HD. The ceremony will be broadcast live on September 23 from 5 am. If you miss the awards gala, you can watch the repeat telecast at 10:30 pm on Monday.

