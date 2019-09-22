Emmy Awards 2019: When and where to watch

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 are almost here. This year will be the final time for HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones to shine. And despite poor audience and critical reception, it does look like the show might end up having a strong swan song.

The show, which ended with its eighth reason to divisive reception, has been nominated for a record 32 nominations. However, in the most important category, Outstanding Drama Series, it has strong competition from Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Succession, Pose among others.

Another particularly contentious category is Outstanding Comedy Series, which has Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek and Veep.

There are a total of 26 categories in the Primetime Emmy Awards. Also called Emmys, these awards recognise excellence in television. They are the pre-eminent awards in the medium, being equivalent to Academy Awards (also called Oscars) for films, Tony Awards for theatre and Grammy Awards for music.

This year, the award ceremony will be held without a host.

Wondering where to watch the award ceremony?

In India, one can watch the Emmys on Star World and Star World HD. The ceremony will be broadcast live on September 23 from 5 am and if you miss it, you can watch the repeat telecast at 10:30 pm.