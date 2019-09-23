Emmy Awards 2019: Top snubs and surprises

As is almost always the case, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards also did not satisfy everybody. The biggest show of the generation, Game of Thrones, walked away with just two trophies out of an incredible 14 nominations.

Another front-runner, HBO show Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, went home empty-handed.

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises at Emmy Awards 2019:

Game of Thrones: While the final season of HBO’s celebrated fantasy drama clearly disappointed many critics and fans, few expected the show to go home with just two statuettes. By far the biggest upset for the show came in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, in which four stars of the show — Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — were nominated. All of them lost to Ozark’s Julia Garner. Other notable categories the show lost are Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and so on.

Veep: HBO’s satirical political drama won zilch despite being one of the favourites. It was nominated in five categories.

Fleabag: BBC and Amazon’s comedy drama was the star of the night. Out of six nominations, it won four trophies. It won in Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series categories.

Julia Garner: The Ozark star herself looked a little lost when she arrived to receive the award. She beat out four aforementioned Game of Thrones actors and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw. This is an amazing feat for the young star.

Jason Bateman: Like Julia, Ozark’s lead actor and director was also taken aback when he was called to the stage to get the award. He won in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category for the Reparations episode, which opened the crime drama’s second season.

Jharrel Jerome: Netflix’s When They See Us did not have an ideal showing at the Emmy Awards 2019. But one of the actors, Jharrel Jerome did win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, snatching the trophy from bigwigs like Jared Harris, Benicio del Toro, Mahershala Ali, Hugh Grant and Sam Rockwell.