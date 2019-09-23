Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones disappoints, Fleabag wins big

In a decision that appeared to be inspired by the Oscars, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards also went without a host this year. The Emmys are given by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and are the biggest honours in the television medium.

Though HBO’s Game of Thrones unexpectedly lost in all the categories it was nominated in except two, it did win the biggest award of the evening: Outstanding Drama Series.

Peter Dinklage won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. This is the fourth Emmy of his career. “I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because nowhere else could I be standing on a stage like this,” Dinklage said in his award speech.

He also praised Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, saying, “David and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you. And I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Game of Thrones won only two awards, and the reason can be attributed to the negative critical reviews and fan reactions. The show’s cast was given a standing ovation earlier, so that was something.

The award ceremony kicked off with Tony Shalhoub winning an Emmy trophy (his fourth) in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. Alex Borstein was the next one to take home a statuette for her work in Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She won in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the next Emmy winner. She won her first award of the night in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for Fleabag. Harry Bradbeer next took the trophy in the Directing for a Comedy Series category for the same show.

Bill Hader clinched an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in HBO’s dark comedy series Barry. This is his consecutive second win for the show. He thanked his co-creator Alec Berg, saying, “I don’t know where I’ll be without you.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won her second Emmy of the night for Fleabag, triumphing in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. Fleabag continued its dream night with a win in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show won four Emmys in total, the most of the night.

Patricia Arquette won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for her performance in the Hulu series The Act. This was her first Emmy. In her award speech, she brought attention to the persecution of the transgender community. She said, “Trans people are still being prosecuted. I’m in mourning every day of my life. Give them jobs. They are human beings, let’s give them jobs and get rid of this bias we have everywhere.”

Netflix’s RuPaul’s Drag Race won next, taking home the award for the Outstanding Competition Program category. Chernobyl’s Johan Renck won in the Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special category.

A very hungover Ben Whishaw accepted the trophy for his performance in A Very English Scandal. He won in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Chernobyl creator and writer Craig Mazin was recognised in the Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the acclaimed HBO miniseries.

Jharrel Jerome was declared the Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s When They See Us miniseries. His win promoted a standing ovation. The Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie went to the Black Mirror special Bandersnatch.

The Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie went to Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.

HBO’s Chernobyl clinched another Emmy, this time in the Outstanding Limited Series category. The series ended the evening with three wins, which is one more than the network’s flagship Game of Thrones.

The Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category, also went to HBO for its talk show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Julia Garner defeated four Game of Thrones actors in an absolutely stunning upset to clinch the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her performance in Ozark. Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams from GoT and Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve were also nominated.

The big award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series went to Billy Porter FX’s drama series Pose.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Corner took the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, beating heavyweights like her co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke and Viola Davis.