2018 Emmy winners list: LIVE UPDATES

Here is a look at who has won what so far at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, Barry

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, Godless

Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

