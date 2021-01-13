scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Emma Roberts shares first photo of her newborn baby

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 7:22:39 pm
emma roberts baby, emma roberts, emma roberts baby boySay hello to Rhodes Robert Hedlund. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Actor Emma Roberts took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her newborn baby. Along with the photo, she also revealed her first child’s name – Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Sharing the picture, Emma wrote, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

The actor, known for shows like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, and films like We’re the Millers and The Hunt, can be seen cradling the baby in her arms in the photo.

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed their first child Rhodes Robert Hedlund in the first week of January this year.

 

