Emma Roberts shares first photo of her newborn baby

Say hello to Rhodes Robert Hedlund. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Actor Emma Roberts took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her newborn baby. Along with the photo, she also revealed her first child’s name – Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Sharing the picture, Emma wrote, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

The actor, known for shows like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, and films like We’re the Millers and The Hunt, can be seen cradling the baby in her arms in the photo.

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed their first child Rhodes Robert Hedlund in the first week of January this year.