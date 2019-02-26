Emilia Clarke says Game of Thrones final season will ‘shock people’

Emilia Clarke has teased there is “a very good reason” why the makers Game of Thrones took their time with the last season of the hit show.

The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series, said the eighth and final season will “shock people”.

“It’s going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know,” she said

She added, “It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there’s going to be some things… I know there’s going to be some things in this last season that will shock people,” Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

The eighth chapter of the show comes almost two years after last installment aired on July 16, 2017.

This season will only have six episodes. The seventh season also had 7 episodes, fewer than the preceding seasons, each of which had 10 episodes. However, according to reports, most, if not, all episodes in the final season will be feature length and longer than 1 hour — the length of a typical episode of the show.

The eighth season is expected to be a war between the living — the Westerosi and every alive person — against the Night King, his White Walker lieutenants and their army of ice-zombies called wights.

This season is also expected to resolve the conflict of the Iron Throne, the conflict from which the show derives its name. Currently, Cersei Lannister sits as the queen in King’s Landing.

Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.

(With PTI inputs)