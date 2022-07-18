Emilia Clarke on surviving two brain aneurysms: ‘The amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it’s remarkable that I am able to speak’

Emilia Clarke, who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently spoke about surviving two brain aneurysms (swelling of the wall of an artery), which she suffered while filming the hit HBO series.

The actor said that she finds it remarkable that she is still able to speak and lead a normal life.

“You gain a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that,” the actor told BBC1.

Emilia Clarke also added that ‘quite a bit of it (brain) is missing’ and that she finds the whole thing funny sometimes.

“There’s quite a bit missing, which always makes me laugh. Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone,” Emilia concluded.

Emilia Clarke was last seen in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, which released in 2019. The movie also starred Henry Golding and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.