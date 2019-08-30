Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are in India

Daenerys Targaryen is in India, sans her dragons! Emilia Clarke, who is on a detox trip, seems to be enjoying every bit of her visit to India.

The Game of Thrones actor shared some pictures on her Instagram account. Also seen in one of the clicks is her good friend and GoT co-star Rose Leslie. Leslie played Ygritte in the fantasy drama.

Another picture shows Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie at an evening ‘aarti’ and making the most of her relaxing vacation.

Clarke captioned the set of images as, “NAMASKAR India. NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway #brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE!

#bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? # #✌️ # #saltwaterbook @itbeginswiththebody”

Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones, had earlier revealed that her grandmother was half Indian.