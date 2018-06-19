Emilia Clarke bids adieu to Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

Khaleesi Emilia Clarke has bid adieu to her dragons as she has finished shooting her portions in the last season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Emilia was a fairly new actor when she first got a chance to play Daenerys Targaryen on the show. The character became quite popular in the first season itself and has managed to survive through all the seasons of the show until now, which is a rare feat.

Many fans of the show believe that her character could end up being the one who survives until the end but Game of Thrones has a way of shocking its audience when they least expect it. Emilia posted a picture on Instagram along with the caption, “Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis”

At the end of last season, Emilia’s Daenerys and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow were revealed to be related and while fans had guessed the same for a while, it was a big step in the direction of the finale for the show. The eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air in 2019 and will reportedly have six episodes.

Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R R Martin, GoT has a massive following throughout the world. The prequel series of the show has also been confirmed.

