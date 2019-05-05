Emilia Clarke: Final Game of Thrones episodes are bigger than the Battle of Winterfell

The last episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, titled The Long Night, featured the biggest battle scene in not only the show but also ever seen on the big or small screen. Nonetheless it did not please everyone. Many people thought the Night King’s demise was too anti-climactic.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, says the next three episodes are going to be even bigger than that. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, “[The next episodes] are going to be mental,” Clarke teased. “Episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh. I mean four and five and six, they’re all insane, but…”

“Find the biggest TV you can,” she added, while refusing to divulge any plot details.

After the threat of Night King is done with, the protagonists turn their eyes to Cersei, who has bolstered her army with the elite mercenary force called the Golden Company. There is certainly going to be a conflict between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen over the former’s true lineage.

Kit Harington told Entertainment Weekly that the fourth episode of the season is one of his favourites. He said, “One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington says of the roughly 20 main characters still gathered at Winterfell. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

Could the twist be about the conflict between Daenerys and Jon?