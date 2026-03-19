Elvish Yadav calls it his ‘Independence Day’ after SC quashes snake venom case: ‘What we went through, I wouldn’t wish on anyone’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has reacted after the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against him in the snake venom rave party case, calling it his ‘Independence Day’.

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the FIR, chargesheet and trial court proceedings against Elvish Yadav, holding that the case could not be sustained in law on the limited issues examined.

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According to PTI, the bench noted that the complaint was not filed by an authorised person, and the IPC charges were based on an earlier FIR in Gurugram that has already been closed. It also observed that provisions of the NDPS Act would not apply as the substance in question was not a scheduled drug.

Elvish Yadav thanks judiciary

Reacting to the verdict, Elvish Yadav shared a video message on social media, expressing relief and gratitude.

Elvish said, “Today is a very happy day — today is your brother’s Independence Day. Because the Supreme Court has dismissed that snake-related case. I always had faith in our judiciary, in the justice system, that justice is always served. Whoever has done wrong will be punished, and whoever hasn’t will be saved. A big thank you to the Supreme Court for quashing our case and setting your brother free. I can’t even express how happy I am right now, but please understand.”

Recalling his arrest and the prolonged legal battle, he said, “Exactly two years ago, on March 17, 2024, I was arrested in this false case that was filed against me. Since then, I have kept saying that I did nothing wrong. The case was registered against me in November 2023, and from that day, I’ve been saying I’m innocent. But the media kept running stories saying ‘Elvish Yadav did this, did that.’ I faced harassment for nearly two and a half years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Elvish recalls the tough time

Elvish Yadav also spoke about the impact on his family: “There was a stain on my name, on my family’s name. My family went through so much harassment. What we went through, I wouldn’t wish on anyone. But today, truth has prevailed.”

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While welcoming the court’s decision, he asked about accountability for the period he and his family spent under scrutiny.

Elvish said, “It’s a very big day for me. Everything is finally okay — the case is over, all charges against me have been dropped. But I do have one question: the two and a half years of harassment that I and my family endured, my family crying on national television — what compensation is there for that? I don’t want an apology, but how is that time, that suffering, going to be accounted for? I still don’t understand.”

He added, “But anyway, who should I even ask this question to? I’m happy, and I just want to stay happy. I pray that no one ever has to go through such a tough time. Our comeback has been strong because I had good people by my side, my family’s support, and faith in the judiciary that justice would prevail. I still can’t fully express what I’m feeling. Thank you to all of you who stood by me during my difficult times and believed that your brother was innocent — and today, the Supreme Court has proven it.”

“Thank you all so much. Please continue to give your love and support,” the YouTuber concluded.

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The snake venom case

The case dates back to November 22, 2023, when an FIR was registered alleging use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17, 2024. He later moved the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court declined to quash the chargesheet and trial court order.

On the work front, Elvish is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi. It airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.