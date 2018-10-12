Elovator Pitch hosts Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca: The show will help people find an instant connect

Elovator Pitch will air every Friday at 7 pm on MTV.

Dating shows have suddenly become quite popular on the small screen. After Splitsvilla, Love School and Dating in the Dark, MTV is set to launch another dating reality show titled Elovator Pitch. Hosted by Gaelyn Mendonca and Cyrus Sahukar, the show will see 10 prospective daters trying to impress one person in an elevator. The time between two floors would be all that each will get to make a pitch.

At the sidelines of the launch of the series, indianexpress.com sat down for an exclusive chat with the hosts Cyrus and Gaelyn about Elovator Pitch, dating shows and changing trends.

Talking about what’s new in the show, Cyrus said, “This one is only about connection and dating. No one is looking out for marriage here. People will have very little time to make a mark and that’s the USP.”

Co-host Gaelyn shared that while she never experienced speed dating, she has indeed seen people pitch on elevators. “I remember seeing someone trying to pitch for a job in the lift. The poor guy was not getting an entry into the office so he tried his luck in the lift. So our title is quite apt as people will literally have to pitch themselves in the show.”

She also added that one can find love anywhere. “This is a generation that is so busy that they do not have time for themselves, how would they date. It’s a real thing that people today believe in finding instant connection. That’s how they build any relationship,” said Gaelyn.

To that Cyrus added, “Also, the youngsters are very clear of what they don’t want in a relationship. So if there’s something that doesn’t match, they are out of it.”

While Gaelyn is happily taken, we asked Cyrus what are the qualities he would want in his partner. He replied, “What I find attractive is a certain kind of kindness. In today’s time, a relationship demands partners to be more than lovers. You have to be the best friend, a counsellor, the shoulder one can cry on, and even space out yourself when needed. So with so many roles, I think an ideal partner would be someone you can love and have fun with.”

With both of them being associated with MTV for such a long time, we asked them about the changes they have seen in audience preferences.

Gaelyn shared, “I think our audience is very accepting. The people who have seen me as the bubbly VJ accepted me as the host of Roadies, which presented me in a different light. I think they are as excited as us when it comes to new projects. Hence, I am quite confident that they will love our show.”

Cyrus on his part said, “I joined MTV when I was just 18. The only change that bothers me is that all the men have become hairy (laughs). Everyone is sporting a beard. On a serious note, during our time, we focussed on a lot of comedy and spoof. And now times have changed. People enjoy watching more reality these days.”

