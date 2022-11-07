scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Elon Musk suspends Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account permanently for ‘impersonating’ him

Kathy Griffin had changed her profile name to Elon Musk, following which she seems to have been promptly banned from the social media site.

Kathy GriffinKathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended for impersonation. (Photo: kathygriffin/Instagram, Twitter)

Comedian Kathy Griffin becomes the latest Twitter casualty, as her account got suspended after Twitter CEO Elon Musk rolled out that handles engaged in ‘impersonation’ without clearly specifying “parody” will be suspended permanently. Griffin had changed her profile name to Musk, following which she seems to have been promptly banned from the social media site, as per Fox news reports. Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue checkmark. Elon Musk said this goes against the company policy against impersonation.

Elon Musk shared a tweet of Benny Johnson. It says, “BREAKING: @kathygriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating.”

He continued, “Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

Elon Musk on Sunday said through a series of tweets that any Twitter handle found engaged in ‘impersonation’ without clearly specifying “parody” will be suspended permanently.

Also Read |Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter: 5 latest developments

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter’s new CEO further said that unlike before, no warning will be given now as widespread verification is being rolled out. “Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he tweeted.

He also said that any name change now will cause a temporary loss of the verified checkmarks.

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he further tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users, including the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription. Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Also Read |Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently, Musk says

On Tuesday, Musk confirmed the reports and announced that the company would charge USD 8 a month for Twitter’s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month,” he tweeted.

However, Musk’s decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertiser pulled back their leg from the site. The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk tweeted.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:17:37 pm
