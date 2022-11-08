scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Elon Musk effect: TV Host Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would no longer be on the micro-blogging site Twitter. She announced the news on her talk show The View.

Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg revealed about the news of her exit from using Twitter in her talk show The View. (Photo: whoopigoldberg/Instagram)

Another celeb, American TV host Whoopi Goldberg has announced her exit from Twitter. Citing a chaos-filled week after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would no longer be on the micro-blogging site. She announced the news on her talk show The View and ironically, the clip was shared by the team of the talk show on Twitter!

According to Hollywood Reporter, Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess.” She added, “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Goldberg also outlined every sudden announcement Musk has made since taking control of Twitter, including the reduction of the new blue tick program’s price to USD 8 and staff layoffs and rehirings. She also brought out how Twitter had shut down Kathy Griffin‘s account for pretending to be Elon Musk.

She is not the first celebrity to quit Twitter posts since Elon Musk’s takeover. American supermodel Gigi Hadid is also not on Twitter anymore, all thanks to Elon Musk! Gigi announced her exit from Twitter on Instagram amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

Criticizing Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

She also apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

“Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say “I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” she concluded.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:36:38 am
Next Story

Trump says he will make a ‘big announcement’ on Nov 15

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement