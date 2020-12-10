Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres said she is feeling fine. (Photo: Ellen DeGeneres/Facebook)

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus. Ellen took to her social media handles to share the news.

Ellen, in a statement, said, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

Ellen DeGeneres had returned to the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

A Telepictures spokesperson told Variety that production on the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been put on hold until January.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd