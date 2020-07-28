The Ellen DeGeneres Show to face internal investigation for workplace misconduct

The Ellen DeGeneres Show made its debut in 2003. (Photo: AP/File) The Ellen DeGeneres Show made its debut in 2003. (Photo: AP/File)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to face an internal investigation by its parent company, WarnerMedia, for several complaints regarding workplace culture. According to Variety, a memo has been sent to the show’s current and former employees informing that WarnerMedia’s employee relations group has teamed with a third party organization to interview them.

The move is a follow-up to a Buzzfeed article dated July 16, that highlighted accusations of “racism, unjust termination and an overall toxic work culture based on bullying and fear.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, post the report, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said in a statement, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a daytime celebrity talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. Making its debut in 2003, it is currently in its seventeenth season, roughly garnering 2.5 million views daily. So far, it has won 61 Emmy Awards.

