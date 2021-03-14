Ekta Kaul is ‘guilty’ of leaving son Ved at home and returning to work: ‘Haven’t felt this emotionally drained in years’

Actor Ekta Kaul has returned to the sets, but her heart is still with her son Ved Vyas. The actor penned an emotional note in which she described that while she is used to working in “worst conditions,” she has never felt “guilty and emotionally drained.”

She said though her son is safe and at home with her mother, “the fact that he’s away from me for a long time is killing me every second.”

Read her post here:

So I have shot in worst conditions! Extreme monsoons, extreme cold, 50 degrees heat. In sickness.. With a saline, with injections and with a plaster but nothing has affected me ever. I was always a hard nut. But I lost it today. Haven’t felt this guilty and this emotionally drained in years. Ved is back home safe with my mother and well taken care of. He’s on solids, also I am pumping and trying to give him best nourishment but the fact that he’s away from me for a long time is killing me every second. Hats off to all the mothers who manage both work and the child. I hope I fulfil both the responsibilities properly. And none is affected. Not my child and not my work!

Ekta’s post received praises from her fans and friends. Former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla encouraged Ekta and wrote, “Remember, you are always tougher than what you were 5 mins ago.” Rubina Dilaik commented, “Hats off to you.”

Sumit Kaul asked Ekta to look at the situation in a different way. He wrote, “I am sure it is difficult. But look at it this way. It’s his time to bond with Nani. You are fortunate to have that support. Focus on gratitude. Do an awesome job at work as a tribute to them both.”

Ekta, who is married to Sumeet Vyas, welcomed Ved Vyas in 2020. She was last seen in Mere Angne Mein (2017), before going on a sabatical.