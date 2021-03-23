Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani on her birthday: ‘You have lost a lot of weight and I’m jealous’

Ekta Kapoor had the best wish for Smriti Irani as the actor-turned politician turned 45. (Photo: Ekta/Instagram)

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. Her BFF Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a loving yet cheeky post for her. Sharing some throwback pictures of them together, Ekta called her a super ‘mom, wife, friend, human and leader’. However, she was quick to add that given Smriti has lost a lot of weight, she is jealous, and even requested her to get off her diet.

Wishing her buddy, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like u ! A super mom… wife …friend …human and a leader extraordinaire ! Today get off ur diet pls ! U have lost a lot of weight n I’m jealous ! Happie bdayyy.”

The first photo has Smriti Irani dressed as Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi), and flanked by Ekta and Sakshi Tanwar, who played Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. In the second picture, a selfie taken by Kapoor, her mother Shobha Kapoor and Smriti’s husband also make an appearance. The producer also coupled the post with some selfies and the last one featured Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakshya.

Friends and fans were quick to jump in and send Smriti birthday messages on Ekta’s post. While Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday @smritiiraniofficial ..stay blessed,” actor Harleen Sethi posted, “Happy bday @smritiiraniofficial mam.. more power to you.” Others like Tanuj Garg and Ritu Chaudhry also wished Smriti on her birthday.

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani go a long way – when she signed up for Kapoor’s Ghar Ek Mandir. Impressed with her screen presence and acting abilities, she soon offered her the lead role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and the rest, as they say, is history. The daily made Smriti an overnight star, and her character Tulsi Virani continues to be one of the most iconic ones in the history of Indian television. In 2003, Smriti Irani ventured into politics and is currently the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles.

Although Smriti Irani has been away from the television scenes, her bond with Ekta Kapoor has only grown over the years. The two keep sharing photos with each other on their social media, and also seem to be quite close to the other’s family. Last week, on Smriti’s wedding anniversary with Zubin Irani, Ekta shared a lovely throwback photo of the couple. Sharing the picture Ekta wrote, “ Happie anniversary love birds ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ .” Smriti, elated with the post replied to her writing, “❤️❤️❤️ thanchuuu” in the comments.