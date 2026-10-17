Ekta Kapoor recalls being called a ‘freak’ for wearing tika: ‘So much of Hinduphobia’

Producer Ekta Kapoor has opened up about facing online hate on social media in its early years, being called a “freak” for wearing a tika and what she described as “Hinduphobia” in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast. Ekta recalled finding hate groups dedicated to her and actor Aishwarya Rai on Orkut, which was a social media platform, and also spoke about being judged for openly expressing her religious beliefs.

Recalling her experience on Orkut, Ekta said she was surprised to find that she and actor Aishwarya Rai had the most-followed hate groups on the platform.

“The first time I went on Orkut, an associate of mine asked if he could make a profile for me. I said yes, but I didn’t even know what Orkut was. When I went on it myself, I saw these groups, and the two with the maximum followers were ‘I Hate Aishwarya Rai’ and ‘I Hate Ekta Kapoor’,” she said.