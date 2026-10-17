Ekta Kapoor recalls being called a ‘freak’ for wearing tika: ‘So much of Hinduphobia’

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Producer Ekta Kapoor has opened up about facing online hate on social media in its early years, being called a “freak” for wearing a tika and what she described as “Hinduphobia” in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast. Ekta recalled finding hate groups dedicated to her and actor Aishwarya Rai on Orkut, which was a social media platform, and also spoke about being judged for openly expressing her religious beliefs.
Recalling her experience on Orkut, Ekta said she was surprised to find that she and actor Aishwarya Rai had the most-followed hate groups on the platform.
“The first time I went on Orkut, an associate of mine asked if he could make a profile for me. I said yes, but I didn’t even know what Orkut was. When I went on it myself, I saw these groups, and the two with the maximum followers were ‘I Hate Aishwarya Rai’ and ‘I Hate Ekta Kapoor’,” she said.
Ekta recalled seeing a caricature of herself with a moustache and a large pimple, sitting on a donkey. However, she said she chose to respond to the criticism with humour.
“I was like, ‘I’m in august company. Aishwarya Rai is great company to be with.’ I wrote there, ‘Hate me or love me, you can’t ignore me.’ People were like, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be her.’ I went back and saw it later. I wasn’t really into social media then, so I left it. But yeah, I loved it,” she said.
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Ekta on being called a ‘freak’ for wearing tika
During the same conversation, Ekta spoke about what she described as “Hinduphobia” in the entertainment industry, particularly when it comes to stories rooted in Indian folklore and mythology. Her remarks came while discussing The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a folklore-inspired film backed by her.
Ekta said she was pleased when people compared the film’s appearance to a television serial, calling it a compliment.
“So many people told me it’s looking like a TV serial. I was so happy. I said, that’s such a huge compliment. Television is the staple food of India. Numbers are great for the film. What is really important is it deals with folklore,” she said.
She also questioned why Indian folklore and mythology often face resistance despite the wider acceptance of animation and fantasy.
“We have so much of… I’m going to say it on camera, Hinduphobia. We’re okay with animation, but we’re not okay with discussing folklore and mythology. I’m so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There’s so much more acceptance now,” she said.
The producer also recalled being mocked for wearing religious symbols when she was younger.
“When I used to wear a tika, I remember someone asking me, ‘Why are you dressed like a freak?’ I was like, wearing a tika and a dhaaga is dressing like a freak, my darling?” she said.
When Ranveer Allahbadia pointed out that people had also labelled her a “tantrik”, Ekta said that openly displaying one’s religious beliefs had often been treated as a problem.
“I can’t even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem. I think times are changing. Things are being accepted more,” she said.
Ekta also recalled going to a club directly after visiting a temple and being questioned about it.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Did you go to a temple?’ I said, ‘Yeah. What’s so shocking?’ It’s a place to manifest,” she said.
Ekta Kapoor is one of India’s best-known television and film producers, known for creating popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. She has also backed films and digital series, expanding her work beyond television.