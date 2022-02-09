Ekta Kapoor on snake vs Covid premise of Naagin 6: ‘Mujhe gaaliyan padne waali hai’

Ever since the teaser of Naagin 6 released, the concept of the show about a shape-shifting snake saving mankind from the pandemic is receiving a fair amount of ridicule. The supernatural drama, starring Tejasswi Prakash, Maheck Chahal and Simba Nagpal, has led to a meme-fest on the internet. But none of it impacts the creator of the show, Ekta Kapoor. She is fine with all the criticism, and was expecting it.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Ekta shared that when her friend shared the story with her and she decided on making it, she knew, “mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai (I will be abused)”. She believes if any celebrated filmmaker would have used the concept, things would have been different. Ekta assures that the show chronicles how the pandemic has changed people’s lives in the last two years.

When Ekta had the first narration of Naagin 6 with her team, everyone called it “terribly ridiculous” but then they agreed to experiment. Also, after the low TRPs of Naagin 4 and Naagin 5, the television’s czarina felt she needs to “do something that shakes the basics of the show” else it will once again be a revenge saga.

Naagin 6 will go on air from February 12 at 8 pm on weekends on Colors. The show has Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash essaying the lead role and actor Maheck Chahal claims she will be the “Indian Wonder Woman” in it. Talking about her role, Maheck told indianexpress.com, “It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment.”