Ekta Kapoor hosts ‘naamkaran’ ceremony for son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor hosted a naming ceremony for her newborn, Ravie Kapoor on Monday. In attendance were the who's who of the film and television industry including Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Smriti Irani.

Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand party for her newly born son Ravie Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor became a mother on January 27 through IVF. The TV czarina named her son after her father Jeetendra. She shared the news on social media as she wrote, “I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.” Now, on Monday, Kapoor hosted a naming ceremony for her newborn, and in attendance were the who’s who of the film and television industry.

From Ekta’s family, Jeetendra, his wife Shobha Kapoor, Tusshar and son Laksshya were spotted outside her residence in Mumbai. The new mommy also posed for shutterbugs before the ceremony. Later, she shared a couple of inside pictures from the ceremony where she was seen posing with her ‘girl gang’. One of the photos was shared with the caption, “Maaasi special!!!!” had Smriti Irani posing with the newborn.

Ekta Kapoor’s close friend Karan Johar came along with his mother Hiroo Johar. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also came to shower blessings on her baby boy. Union Minister Smriti Irani also reached Ekta’s residence for the naming ceremony. Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi among others were also spotted at the ceremony.

See photos from Ekta Kapoor’s son ‘naamkaran’ ceremony

Ekta Kapoor arrives with son Ravie Kapoor for his naamkaran ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Smriti Irani and Jeetendra posed together at Ekta Kapoor’s son ‘naamkaran’ ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ekta Kapoor strikes a pose for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ekta Kapoor’s mother Shobha Kapoor was clicked at Ekta’s residence in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tusshar Kapoor at nephew Ravie Kapoor’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Abhishek Bachchan came along with Shweta Bachchan at Ekta Kapoor’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mona Singh also attended Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rakshanda Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Surveen Chawla at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar came along with his mother Hiroo Johar to congratulate Ekta Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Farahj Khan was also spooted at Ekta Kapoor’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mouni Roy also attended Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs at Ekta Kapoor’s son party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shamita Shetty clicked at Ekta Kapoor’s party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay including Erica Fernandez, Parth Samantha and Pooja Banerjee. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shabir Ahluvalia with wife Kanchi Kaul at Ekta Kapoor’s son ‘naamkaran’ ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit were also present at Ekta Kapoor’s son party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Bobby Deol at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Krystal D’Souza, Karishma Tanna and Swara Bhasker at Ekta Kapoor’s son naming ceremony. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassananadani, Erica Fernandez, Parth Samantha, Karan Patel and many others came to congratulate Kapoor on becoming a mother.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Ekta, “Here’s wishing you an adventurous and shiny happy motherhood – just like our first picture together @ektaravikapoor ma’am you’re absolutely lovely!!! I am always in awe of you!!, ” she wrote along with the photo.

Many other celebrities shared inside pictures from the ‘naamkaran’ ceremony on their Instagram account.

Sriti Jha shared a photo with Ekta Kapoor. (Source: Sriti Jha/Instagram)
Krystal D’Souza clicked a selfie with Ekta Kapoor. (Source: Krystal D’Souza/Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani shared this photo of husband Rohit and Ekta Kapoor on Instagram.

Sharing her joy of being a mother, Ekta said in a statement, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother.”

