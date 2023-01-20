scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ekta Kapoor joins TV actors in slamming Radhika Madan’s ‘sad and shameful’ comments about television industry

Several TV actors have joined Sayantani Ghosh in criticising recent comments made by actor Radhika Madan about the chaotic functioning of the television industry. The latest heavyweight to comment on the controversy is Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor has supported Sayantani Ghosh in her stand against Radhika Madan.

Television honcho Ekta Kapoor has joined to chorus of dissent against actor Radhika Madan, whose recent comments about the television industry were perceived by some who work in it as disrespectful. In an interview, Radhika had spoken about the long hours and lack of creativity that permeates the TV industry.

But her comments were criticised by actor Sayantani Ghosh, who appeared in the fourth season of Naagin, produced by Ekta. She said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she is a fan of Radhika’s acting, but was ‘disappointed’ by what she had said. “Let me tell you, TV feeds hundreds and hundreds of women, and gives them employment, and biggest of movie stars also choose TV to come and promote their films. So I didn’t like that approach,” she said, applauding fellow Naagin actor Mouni Roy, who Sayantani said never forgets where she came from.

Also read |Sayantani Ghosh doubles down on criticism of Radhika Madan’s comments about TV: ‘Don’t treat it as stepping stone…’

Like Radhika, Mouni also got her start in TV before transitioning to movies. Ekta applauded Sayantani’s stance, and wrote in an Instagram story, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.” Other TV actors such as Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra,Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also supported Sayantani.

A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram story.

In an interview, Radhika had said that whenever she would ask for a script when she was working in, she was told, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai.” She also said that directors would be replaced at the last moment depending on whoever was available, and they would reject any inputs that she had.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 14:00 IST
