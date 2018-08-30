Ekta Kapoor on rebooting Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Classic love stories can be told in many ways

Ekta Kapoor recently shot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s promotional video with Shah Rukh Khan. Ekta Kapoor recently shot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s promotional video with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ekta Kapoor is all set to present the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan as Anurag, Prerna and Komolika, respectively. The shoot for the daily has commenced and it will launch on September 25 on Star Plus.

At a recent event, indianexpress.com asked Ekta if there’s pressure while rebooting classic love stories like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Laila Majnu. With a smile, she said, “For me, love is classic. It can be told many many times. Yes, with time there can be new characters and few changes but the essence will always remain the same.”

The producer recently shot for a promotional video for Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Shah Rukh Khan, where she is seen gushing and blushing while talking about love. SRK, amazed at her enthusiasm about romance, couldn’t help but ask her if there’s a new love in her life. To this, the embarrassed Ekta could only blurt “I love you” to him.

Watch Ekta and SRK’s promotional video for Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

A couple of days back, Ekta Kapoor shared a post thanking singers Babul Supriyo and Priya Bhattacharjee for recreating the title track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She posted, “Thanku #babulsupriyo n #priya for this recreation! Both went out of their way to sing d song again! N as far as THE NEW ANURAG PRERNA fans go …sorry for d delay in introducing them but @starplus is coming out with a promo that will b worth d wait #kasautizindagiki #kasautiizindagiikay @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus.”

